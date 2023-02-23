Donald Trump brags about how well he knows McDonald’s menu during Ohio visit

Donald Trump boasted about how well he knows the McDonald’s menu during a visit to Ohio following the 3 February train derailment.

In one of the fast food chain’s outlets in East Palestine on Wednesday (22 February), the former US president bragged that he knew the menu items “better than anybody in here.”

Mr Trump was on a visit to the site of a derailed train that had released hazardous toxins into the surrounding area.

His favourite McDonalds items are the Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla milkshake, according to his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

