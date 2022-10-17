Met Police Commissioner says he needs to sack ‘hundreds’ of ‘unethical’ officers

Sir Mark Rowley says he wants to get rid of “hundreds” of officers on the force he says are “unethical” or “criminal,” citing a new report.

The Metropolitan Police commissioner was responding to Baroness Louise Casey’s much-anticipated report, which said the Met’s misconduct system is not fit for purpose.

“We have been far too soft,” Sir Rowley told Sky News, adding “there must be hundreds in the organisation that I need to get rid of.”

“Some of what they’re doing in many cases is criminal, because in many respects racism, misogyny, homophobia, can often be criminal.”

