Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has apologised for the force’s “horrific” failures after an elite armed officer was found to be a serial rapist.

David Carrick, who once served in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, pleaded guilty to 49 offences over 20 years.

The offences, relating to 12 women between 2003 and 2020, included 24 counts of rape.

Nine incidents came to the attention of police but Carrick faced no criminal sanctions or misconduct findings.

Carrick was sacked at a misconduct hearing on Tuesday, 17 January.

