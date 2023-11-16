Miami flash flooding leaves schools closed and roads underwater

Drivers in South Florida are facing flooded roads as torrential rain continues to hammmer down in Miami and Fort Lauderdale metro areas.

The flash flooding and powerful winds across metro areas has knocked out power for over 100,000 people, and prompted school closures.

The downpour began on Tuesday (November 14), despite officials not expecting showers to hit until the following day.

By Wednesday high waters had made their way onto neighbourhood streets and making life extremely difficult for commuters with as many as 7 million people under flood warnings.