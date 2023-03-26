Michael Gove backtracks on Boris Johnson criticism insisting he’s ‘man of integrity’

Michael Gove has backtracked on previous comments made about Boris Johnson, and insisted he former prime minister is a “man of integrity”.

Gove appeared on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday to defend the ongoing Partygate scandal.

Back in 2016, Gove said Johnson was not ‘fit to be prime minister’, so his switch in allegiance was surprising to Ridge.

“I think that Boris is someone who puts the country first, yes,” he responded to the question about Johnson’s integrity.

