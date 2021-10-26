Radio host Mike Graham stunned an Insulate Britain spokesperson into silence by suggesting “you can” grow concrete.

Cameron Ford was invited on to the talkRadio breakfast programme to discuss the current protests when Graham questioned if his carpentry career is “safe for the planet”.

After a bit of back and forth which saw Ford defend his “sustainable building practice” and note that trees can be re-grown, the host suggested “you can grow all sorts of things”, even concrete.

Graham’s response stunned Ford into silence and the call was quickly cut off.

