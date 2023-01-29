CCTV footage shows Londoner missing for more than a week

Police investigating the disappearance of Nathan Cole, 32, from Notting Hill, who has not been seen for more than a week, have released new CCTV footage of his last known movements.

Police believe Nathan had been planning to attend a gig in Camden but did not end up going.

Officers confirmed he paid for four cans of beer at a shop in Blackhorse Lane, at around 22:00 before boarding a 158 bus in the direction of Chingford.

At around 23:17, he can be seen on CCTV walking along nearby Banbury Road.

