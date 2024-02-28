Watch: Mitch McConnell addresses Senate after announcing he will step down

Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history, has announced he will step down from the position in November.

The 82-year-old confirmed his decision on Wednesday 28 February and addressed the chamber.

“As I have been thinking about when I would deliver some news to the Senate, I always imagined a moment when I had total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work,” he said.

“A moment when I am certain I have helped preserve the ideals I so strongly believe. It arrived today.”

Despite relinquishing the position of Senate leader, Mr McConnell intends to see out his term in the upper house, which ends in January 2027.