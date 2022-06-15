Hundreds remain isolated after heavy flooding in Montana and Wyoming

Hundreds of people remain stranded after record flooding knocked out roads and bridges in Montana and Wyoming and forced the closure of all entrances to the Yellowstone National Park.

Dramatic footage shows a number of homes that have been destroyed and swept away after collapsing into Yellowstone River.

The flooding followed record rain that combined with a rapidly melting snow pack, just as the summer tourist season was ramping up.

Earlier this week, the Montana National Guard sent two helicopters to southern areas of the state to help with evacuations.

