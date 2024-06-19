Watch: Baby moose trapped in Alaska lake saved as worried mother watches on

An Alaska man and two police officers joined forces to rescue a baby calf from what police described as “sure demise” after it got stuck between a floatplane and a dock in a lake.

Spencer Warren arrived at his place of work in Homer last Friday (14 June) to find the baby moose stuck.

He looked around and saw the calf’s mother nearby with its twin. Tensions have been high in the Homer area since a man was killed by a mama moose protecting her young last month.

He called his boss, who then alerted police to help.

Two officers arrived, with one blocking the mother moose from the rescue attempt with his cruise. The other officer and Mr Warren ran to the dock, jumped in and lifted the exhausted moose calf to safety.