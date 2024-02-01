Lindsay Hoyle has revealed that all MPs “get death threats” as he addressed Mike Freer’s resignation.

The government minister has said he will stand down at the next general election after a series of threats and an arson attack on his constituency office.

Mr Freer has said he can no longer put his family through the anxiety for his safety.

“We all get death threats, but Mike really has been targeted,” Sir Lindsay said, reacting to the resignation on Thursday morning (1 February).

“Thankfully, he’s here to tell the story, but I’m really saddened he’s felt he’s had to stand down.”