Mummy found in Peru believed to be at least 800 years old

Archaeologists in Peru have found a mummy they believe to be at least 800 years old on the central coast of the country from a culture that developed near the Andean mountains.

While the mummy’s gender has not been identified, archaeologist Pieter Van Dalen Luna said they were discovered in an underground structure near Lima .

Prof Van Dalen Luna said: “The main characteristic of the mummy is that the whole body was tied up by ropes and with the hands covering the face, which would be part of the local funeral pattern.”