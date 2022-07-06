Newly appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has suggested it’s “easy to walk away, but tougher to deliver”, as he replaces Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak, alongside former health secretary Sajid Javid, resigned from their cabinet positions on Tuesday evening (5 July).

Speaking on the first day of his new role, Mr Zahawi said he’s focused on delivering in the role.

“Sometimes it’s easy to walk away, but actually, it’s much tougher to deliver for the country,” he said.

