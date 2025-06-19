Titan sub heard ‘popping’ on previous dive before fatal implosion in eerie audio

The doomed Titan sub can be heard making popping sounds on a previous dive before the fatal implosion killed all five passengers onboard the vessel on 18 June 2023.

Footage from the Netflix documentary Titan: The OceanGate Submersible Disaster shows CEO Stockton Rush inside the sub on a test run as he describes hearing some “attenion-grabbing pops”.

Eerie thumps can be heard coming from the carbon fiber hull, which were explained in the documentary to be tiny fibres snapping when the sub was under great pressure.

Stockton can be heard swearing before saying “as long as it doesn’t crack, I’m okay”. He later emerges safely from the sub to applause from his colleagues.