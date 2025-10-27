Dog rescued from storm drain after slipping off collar

Watch the moment a dog is rescued by police officers from a storm drain in New Jersey.

Footage released by Wall Township Police Department shows three officers lying on the ground as they try to save Sandy, who had slipped out of her collar and fallen into the drain.

The pooch could be heard crying out as the officers used a lockout tool, which they successfully hooked onto her collar and pulled her out to safety.

"Thanks to their quick thinking and compassion, Sandy was safely reunited with her very grateful owner without injury," the force wrote on social media.