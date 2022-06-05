New US ambassador to Ukraine visits devastated town of Borodyanka

The new US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink toured the devastated town of Borodyanka, approximately 40 miles from Kyiv, on Saturday (4 June).

Brink visited the town with Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and saw buildings in residential areas that had been damaged by Russian attacks.

The US is helping Ukraine in their efforts to prosecute war crimes.

Brink's visit is a symbolic moment after the US withdrew their diplomats from Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.