Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has released a dramatic new trailer vowing to destroy Russian "rapists" and "murderers".

The slick film, shot like an action movie, shows Ukrainian soldiers stalking through woodland, driving tanks and firing missiles as they chant a prayer of revenge against the "enemies of their homeland".

"I am going to destroy...those who have murdered my brothers and those who have raped my sisters", they chant.

The video has been made as part of a recruitment drive, calling for people to "join those who will raise the flag of victory", as the Ukrainian counter-offensive begins.

Sign up to newsletters here