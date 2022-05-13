Independent TV

New York Lottery suspends prize payments after wrong numbers for $99m draw published

Oliver Browning | 1652457137

New York Lottery has temporarily suspended prize payments after the wrong numbers were published for the 10 May draw.

On Tuesday, the Mega Millions drawing gave players the “incorrect input” of winning numbers, which resulted in an incorrect Mega Ball number.

According to the lottery, it came as a result of “human error.”

The correct numbers, for a prize of up to $99 million, have been confirmed as 15, 19, 20, 61 and 70, with the Mega Ball number 9.

Players have been encouraged to keep their tickets until the issue is fixed.

