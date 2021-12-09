Emergency crew rescue man pinned beneath car during accident

Tense footage shows the moment an emergency crew rescued a man pinned beneath a car after an accident.

Video footage shows Monroe County Sheriff's Office rushing to the scene as the victim asks "will you hold my hand".

The local fire departments and police managed to get the unidentified man out with him sustaining minor injuries.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office said: "We would like to recognize the compassion displayed by Deputies Caitlin Toomey and Justin Overend...the rescue could not have been possible without the expertise of the Rush Fire Dept./EMS and Brighton Ambulance."

