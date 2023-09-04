School bus tyre smashes into car after flying across busy road

A flying tyre smashed into the front of a car travelling in the opposite direction after coming off a school bus at high speed.

The dashcam camera on a Tesla picked up the moment of the incident, which shows the tyre hitting two vehicles.

It is seen flying through the air from the opposite side of the road, over the central reservation.

The incident occurred in Queens, New York, on 5 June 2022.

No injuries were reported as a result of the freak incident.