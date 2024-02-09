Watch: Paddy McGuinness clashed with Tory MP over state of NHS

Paddy McGuinness clashed with a Tory MP over the Brexit campaign promise about leaving the EU leading to £350m a week for the NHS.

The comedian and TV presenter, 50, called out James Daly during an appearance on the BBC’s Question Time on Thursday, 7 February.

As the new deputy chair of the Conservatives launched into a defence of his party, McGuinness questioned him: “Well where is it? Why is the NHS on its knees if it’s here? Why are they going on strike, nurses and doctors, if it’s here? Where is it?”

Viewers praised McGuinness on social media, with one commenting: “Paddy McGuinness for PM. Wow.”