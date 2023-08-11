BBC’s Nicky Campbell left stunned after caller’s comments on small boat crossings

BBC Radio Five’s Nicky Campbell was left speechless by a listener call-in this morning (11 August), when a member of the public made some controversial comments regarding small boats on the Channel.

Known only as ‘Patricia from Bodmin’, the caller insisted we shouldn’t ‘let boats land’ in a bid to ‘stop them coming’.

“It’s very tough and I’m sorry there will be some deaths, I truly I am sorry about that”, she said, leaving Campbell in shock.

When he re-asked the question to confirm she meant her answer, she responded: “When the boats turn back there will be some deaths and that’s really, really a bad thing, but they will then stop coming.”