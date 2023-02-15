Police judged Nicola Bulley to be at high risk when she was reported missing due to “specific vulnerabilities” they were made aware of.

In a bid to address the intense speculation around the case, Lancashire Police held a press conference to provide an update on their investigation on Wednesday.

“As soon as she was reported missing, following the information that was provided to the police by her partner Paul, and based on a number of specific vulnerabilities that we were made aware of, Nicola was graded as high-risk,” Detective Superintendent Becky Smith said.

