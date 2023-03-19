Nicola Sturgeon says it was ‘right’ for husband Peter Murrell to step down

Nicola Sturgeon has said that it was “right” for her husband Peter Murrell to step down as chief executive of the SNP.

Mr Murrell resigned with immediate effect on Saturday, 18 March.

It comes after the SNP media chief Murray Foote on Friday amid a row over the party’s membership numbers.

“He had intended to step down when there was a new leader, but I think he’s right to make that announcement today,” the outgoing First Minister told Sky News.

