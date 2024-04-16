Nigel Farage blasts Brussels after police shut down National Conservative Conference

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oliver Browning | Tuesday 16 April 2024 12:04 BST

Nigel Farage blasts Brussels after police order shut down of National Conservative Conference

Nigel Farage has accused Brussels of “cancel culture” after police in the city moved to shut down the National Conservatism Conference.

The former Ukip leader - who served as an MEP for 21 years - was due to give a keynote speech at the gathering on Tuesday 16 April.

According to a report on social media, police arrived while Mr Farage was addressing the event, giving attendees 15 minutes to leave the venue.

In a post on X before his speech, Mr Farage said that “it comes as no surprise” that Brussels have “done their best” to stop the conference from taking place.

“Cancel culture, alive and well,” he added.

The Independent has contacted Police Bruxelles Nord and the National Conservatism Conference for comment.

