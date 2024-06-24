Nigel Farage claims Donald Trump has ‘learned a lot’ from studying his speeches

Nigel Farage has claimed former US President Donald Trump “learned a lot” from studying his speeches in the European Parliament before he ran for office.

Speaking to ITV News in the latest of The Leader Interviews, which will air at 7pm on Monday 24 June, the Reform UK leader denied he thought he was was Britain’s version of Mr Trump.

“He’s learned quite a lot from me, I think it goes both ways,” Mr Farage said

“I mean, he was watching my speeches in the European Parliament for many years… Before he decided to run.”