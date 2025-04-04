Watch the moment King Charles suprised guests at a music reception at Windsor Castle by playing a recorder crafted from a carrot (3 April).

During the event, the London Vegetable Orchestra, the UK’s only ensemble that creates instruments from locally grown vegetables, performed in St George’s Hall.

The musicians handed the King one of their carrot recorders, giving him the opportunity to join in the fun.

The moment came as the King returned to public duties after temporarily stepping back due to side effects from his cancer treatment.