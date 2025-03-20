Eddie Jordan issued an emotional on-air apology as he was receiving chemotherapy in one of his last interviews before he died following a diagnosis of “aggressive” bladder and prostate cancer, which spread to his spine and pelvis.

The former F1 team owner and pundit "passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025," his family announced on Thursday.

Speaking on talkSPORT about leading a consortium which had bought London Irish rugby club out of administration, Jordan became emotional as the conversation turned to his cancer.

"Please forgive me. I just had a big deal of it [chemotherapy] yesterday so I’m sorry – I’m not quite myself," he explained.