Princess of Wales celebrates nature in Mother’s Day message

The Princess of Wales has called on people to “celebrate Mother Nature”, in a video released on Sunday to mark Mother’s Day.

In a caption accompanying the social media post, Princess Kate - who is mother to Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte - wrote: “Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary.

“This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life.”