Dozens of people have gathered at the Wall of Fame in Dublin’s Temple Bar to pay tribute to Sinead O’Connor.

The Dublin-born musician died on Wednesday aged 56, after being found “unresponsive” in “a residential address” in the Lambeth area of London.

Fans gathered to pay their respects and in a poignant moment sang two of her hits, Black Boys On Mopeds and Nothing Compares 2 U.

Tributes continue to pour in for the star from across the world.