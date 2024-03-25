The mother of Nottingham attacks victim Barnaby Webber said she was “disappointed but not surprised” that a review of the actions taken by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) found prosecutors were right to accept a plea of manslaughter by diminished responsibility from triple killer Valdo Calocane.

Emma Webber said it was “abhorrent” murder charges were not pursued against her son’s killer who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

The findings highlighted areas where the CPS could have handled the case “better”, but the watchdog’s findings drew criticism from campaigners who described them as a “missed opportunity”.