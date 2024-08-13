If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

The mother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber admitted her family is “hanging on by a fingernail” as she discussed her mental health during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

“We are hanging on and we are getting support, we’ve got a great group of people around us. But the fall out from this tragedy is enormous,” Emma Webber said on Tuesday 13 August.

Her 19-year-old son, Barnaby, was stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane in June 2023.

Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, and 65-year-old Ian Coates were also murdered by Calocane during the horrific attack.