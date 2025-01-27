Teenagers fire shots at cyclist in busy shopping centre

Two teenagers fired shots at another youth as they rode an electric bike through a shopping centre in Nottingham in May last year, newly-released footage shows.

Police were called to the Bridgeway Centre after a store employee reported hearing a possible gunshot.

Two young men were seen on CCTV on an electric bike before they both produced pistols and fired them at another youth, who was also riding a bicycle.

Ramarni Spencer of Marlborough Road, Beeston, and Pharrell McLennon of Maypole, Clifton, both 18, booked tickets on a flight to Alicante, Spain, in a bid to escape justice but were arrested inside a burger restaurant at East Midlands Airport.

Both pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

McLennon received an extended sentence of 13 years.

Spencer received an extended sentence of ten-and-a-half years.