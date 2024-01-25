Heartbreaking CCTV footage shows Nottingham attack victims Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both 19, walking home from a night out before they were killed by Valdo Calocane.

The video has been released following the sentencing of the 32-year-old, who has paranoid schizophrenia and has been handed an indefinite hospital order.

Judge Mr Justice Turner said Calocane would “very probably” be detained in a high-security hospital for the rest of his life after “deliberately and mercilessly” stabbing the students and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in the early hours of 13 June 2023.