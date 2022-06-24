Oliver Dowden resigns as Tory party chair after by-election losses

Oliver Dowden has resigned as chairman of the Conservative party after the Tories lost two key by-elections on Wednesday (23 June).

The Hertsmere MP said in his letter of resignation to Boris Johnson that he was "disappointed" by recent events and resigned as "somebody must take responsibility".

Losing the Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton seats to Labour and the Lib Dems respectively was the "latest in a run of very poor results" for the Tories, Dowden said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.