New 50p coin celebrates Team GB’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes

Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes are being honoured on a Royal Mint 50p coin design, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The collectable coins feature an Olympic and Paralympic athlete side by side against a backdrop of the Union Flag.

In a nod to Paris, a silhouette of the Eiffel Tower can be seen at the base of the coin.

Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes will be receiving their own coin in their kit bags, the Mint said.

The collectable 50p coin is available to purchase from the Royal Mint’s website, with colour editions of the coin also available.

Prices start from £12.