Bereaved families welcome ‘hugely momentous’ Omagh bomb inquiry

Families who lost loved ones during the 1998 Omagh bombing in Tyrone are welcoming the confirmation of a public inquiry.

The car bomb killed 29 people and was the deadliest atrocity of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris revealed the inquiry in the Commons on Thursday, 2 February.

"It's what we have fought for, for over 20 years ... to find out what happened," a father of one of the victims said.

