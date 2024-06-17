Palestine protesters break into and vandalise Kent factory

Members of the protest group Palestine Action have vandalised a factory in Kent.

Seven people were arrested after activists filmed themselves breaking into Instro Precision in Sandwich in the early hours of Monday 17 June, throwing stock to the ground and smashing computers with a crowbar.

The protesters, wearing orange jumpsuits, were seen in video footage crawling through a smashed window.

Palestine Action said some had used rolls of spikes called stingers to stop vehicles getting into the site while the break-in took place.

A statement from Kent Police confirmed seven protesters were arrested and an investigation is under way.

Ten people were also arrested after the Scotiabank building in the City of London was sprayed with red paint and activists blocked doors at around 6am on Monday.