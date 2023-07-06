Pair airlifted after rising tide traps them on rocks off Oregon coast

Two people were rescued after the rising tide cut them off from land off the coast of Oregon on Sunday, 2 July.

Footage released by the US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest (USCG) airlifting the pair after they became stranded near Sea Lion Rock at Ecola State Park

"The subjects were cut off... and were in danger of being swept out to sea by the rising water levels," the USCG wrote on Twitter.

A Jayhawk helicopter safely hoisted a 23-year-old man and 21-year-old woman to safety with no injuries.

The pair were transferred them to Cannon Beach Fire Department after landing at midnight.