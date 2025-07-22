Ozzy Osbourne, whose death was announced on Tuesday (22 July), revealed the band that inspired him to become a musician in a resurfaced interview.

“I became an avid Beatles fan. They were great,” he said in a December 2017 interview for Hope and Homes for Children’s ‘End The Silence’ charity campaign.

“ I remember exactly where I was walking down a road called Whitten Road in Aston. I had a blue transistor radio, and when [She Loves You] came on, I knew from then on what I wanted to do in my life.”

“They gave me the desire to wanna be in the music game,” he added.

News of Osbourne’s death was shared by his family, who said in a statement that he was “with his family and surrounded by love.”