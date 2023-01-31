Paperchase: Stationery chain falls into administration placing 820 jobs at risk

The high street stationary store Paperchase fell into administration on Tuesday, January 31 putting at least 820 jobs and 106 shops at risk.

Administrator Begbies Traynor said the shops would continue “trading as normal for now” and it would “provide updates” in due course.

Tesco announced a deal to buy the brand and intellectual property in a rescue deal but will not save the stores.

The stationary company was hit hard during the pandemic and had to close 37 stores in January 2021.

In August 2021, the chain was taken over by entrepreneur Steve Curtis, but four months later the company was up for sale.