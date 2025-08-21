Passengers flee after man ‘sets fire to Milan airport check-in desk’

A major European airport was forced to close off parts of its terminal after a man reportedly set fire to a check-in desk, according to the Lombardy Airports Association.

Footage shows travellers fleeing the blaze with their suitcases, as thick smoke fills Milan Malpensa Airport’s Terminal One.

They were then forced to queue outside as emergency crews worked to battle the flames.

“The situation was quickly brought under control after the arrest of the madman who set fire to and destroyed several check-in desks,” The Lombardy Airports Association said.

Polaria officers are investigating the incident.