Woman kicked out of Peter Kay show for heckling says she felt ‘humiliated’

A woman kicked out of Peter Kay’s show for heckling has said his reaction was “overboard” and left her feeling humiliated.

The comedian faced criticism from fans after having two people ejected for disrupting his show on 8 February.

One woman was removed after shouting "We love you, Peter." Kay then referred to heras "Lisa Riley," which some audience members found derogatory.

Appearing on itv's good morning britain, the woman said his reaction was, “A bit overboard and a bit over the top.”

She added, “What I said was not abusive, wasn't aggressive, it wasn't antisocial, I wasn't drunk. I was just standing up, chanting, 'We love you, Peter, we do.'"