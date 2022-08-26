Just Stop Oil activists damage petrol stations in London

Protesters from Just Stop Oil sabotaged petrol stations across London today, 26 August, in a demonstration against new oil projects.

Footage shows protesters smashing display glass on fuel pumps and spray-painting parts of petrol stations shortly after 6am this morning.

The group said 51 of its supporters disrupted seven petrol stations across the capital.

Fourty-three people were arrested on suspicion of offences such as criminal damage and highway obstruction, the Metropolitan Police said.

