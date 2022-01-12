Witnesses recall moment helicopter crashed with baby onboard in Philadelphia

Four people, including a baby, survived a helicopter crash that narrowly missed a church in what authorities have called “an absolute miracle”.

Photos from the scene show the mangled wreckage on the sidewalk just inches from the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, in the western suburbs of Philadelphia.

FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell spoke to people who witnessed the crash and they said the helicopter was so low that they could give eye contact with the pilot.

