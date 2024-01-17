Independent TV
Doorbell camera captures good samaritan returning wallet lost on train
A Pennsylvania man is on a mission to find a good samaritan seen on doorbell camera returning his lost wallet.
Greg Basile didn’t even realise he’d left his wallet on a train in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve - where he was staying overnight in a hotel.
Hours before midnight, a man turned up at his home and returned it.
“I found your wallet, I’m returning it. I found it on my train,” the good samaritan says in the Ring camera footage.
“He didn’t give a name or any way to contact him. I have to find this guy, at the least to say thank you, if not a reward,” Mr Basile said.
