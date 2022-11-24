Cuba Gooding Jr has said that he has "100 per cent changed" after admitting to forcibly touching a woman in a New York club in 2018.

The actor, 54, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge that he forcibly kissed a worker at the Lavo nightclub in Manhattan.

He was ordered to continue counselling for six months and avoid further arrests.

In an interview on Piers Morgan‘s show Uncensored, Gooding Jr said he was "10 times more aware of what's going on around me and I just use that as my focus."

