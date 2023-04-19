Piers Morgan clashes with Just Stop Oil activists: ‘Moral cowards’

Piers Morgan clashed with Just Stop Oil activists while interviewing them on his TalkTV show, calling them “moral cowards”.

“Why don’t you go where the real polluters are? Why don’t you go to Beijing? Why don’t you go to Russia?” Morgan asked activists James Skeet and Donnachadh McCarthy.

He also offered to fly the two activists to Beijing to protest and called them “moronic” for the tactics they used to protest, which recently included throwing orange powder on a snooker table during The World Championship in Sheffield.

