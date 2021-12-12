Tory MP suggests plan B implemented as distraction from Christmas party scandal

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has suggested that the government chose to implement plan B Covid measures as a distraction from the Christmas party scandal.

While being interviewed on LBC, Mr Ellwood was asked if last week’s announcement came as a “surprise” to those in the Conservative Party, or perhaps was even a “diversionary tactic” from “hassle in other areas”.

He did not refute the suggestion, adding: “Clearly the communications team in Number 10 thought ‘let’s move these things forward.’”

Presenter Andrew Castle responded by saying Mr Ellwood’s remarks had “taken his breath away”.

