Audio from air traffic control during a crash between an American Airlines passenger plane and a military helicopter in Washington DC on Wednesday, 28 January has been released.

The regional jet carrying 64 people collided mid-air with an Army Black Hawk helicopter before both aircraft crashed down into the Potomac River.

"Did you see that?" was heard on air traffic control during the incident.

All 67 people on board both aircraft are feared dead, Kansas Senator Roger Marshall said Wednesday night.